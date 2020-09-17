The Council on Aging of Middle Tennessee is accepting nominations for its 29th Annual Sage Awards, which will be held May 10, 2021.
The Sage Awards, presented since 1992, are given to older adults who have made outstanding contributions to Middle Tennessee through a lifelong commitment of working to improve the quality of life in their communities. In addition to the individual awards, COA will honor one organization that has demonstrated a significant and positive impact on the lives of older adults in Middle Tennessee.
“The Council on Aging believes that aging should be celebrated and embraced, and that older adults have a lifetime of wisdom and experience to offer the community,” said Grace Smith, COA’s executive director. “The Sage Awards is an important way for us to celebrate and promote positive aging, and we look forward to honoring those in our community who have made an impact.”
Longtime Franklin attorney and community leader Julian Bibb was among the recipients of honors that were presented at last year’s Sage Awards. Bibb worked as an attorney for more than 40 years for the law firm Stites & Harbison PLLC and now serves as legal counsel for Franklin Synergy Bank.
In addition to Bibb, others honored last year were Thelma Harper, Sallie and Bill Norton, Gracie Porter, Mental Health America and Nashville Public Television.
Sage Award honorees (couples or individuals) are selected by the Sage Awards Committee from the nominations received. The committee, which is comprised of past Sage Award recipients, COA board members and community volunteers, may also consider nominations from previous years. Eligibility includes any older adult (age 55 and older) living in the 13 counties served by COA — Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson.
Assuming public health guidelines permit an in-person event, awardees will be honored at a luncheon held on May 10, 2021, at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs. The Sage Awards serves as COA’s signature event and fundraiser, and all funds raised directly support the organization’s mission to champion informed and positive aging and serve as the area’s catalyst for collaborative solutions.
For more information or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.coamidtn.org/sage-awards-2/. The nomination deadline is Sept. 30.
