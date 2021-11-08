The nominees have been announced for the 15th annual Franklin Tomorrow Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin.
A one-hour social time will start at 5 p.m. and feature appetizers from Catering & Events by Suzette for those in attendance.
Tickets are $25 per person although each attendee and their nominator receive complimentary tickets. Click here to purchase tickets.
“Franklin Tomorrow received so many great nominees this year,” Mindy Tate, Franklin Tomorrow executive director, said in a press release. “We want to make sure we honor as many volunteers that we can, so categories may be adjusted accordingly. Also, we will once again have a special In Memoriam program which will honor community leaders, volunteers and individuals who have passed away over the last year.”
Nominees and their nominators are:
Corporate Volunteerism Award:
HCA Healthcare, SaddleUp!; Mars Petcare, Williamson County Animal Center; and Tractor Supply Company, SaddleUp!
Emerging Leader Award:
Allie Porter Noah, A Vintage Affair; Ashley Roberts, Youth Leadership Franklin; Becca Leavy, Freedom Reigns Ranch; Laura Prechel, Maury County & Williamson County Animal Centers; and Mauri Riesenberg, A Vintage Affair.
Neighbor To Neighbor Award:
Cara Finger, My Bag My Story; Dr. Yog Nepal; Mike Simmons, Mustaches4Kids; and Myriam Farias, Path United.
Volunteer Spirit Awards:
Amy Alexander, LMFT, Find Hope Franklin; Bernice Karnett, Williamson County Animal Center; Brenda Arnold, Backlight Productions; Brent Moelker, GraceWorks Ministries; Dina Hsu, Charlie's Angels Saving Animals; Emily Jenkins, Williamson County CASA; Geralda M. Aubry, Music City Pet Partners; Jennifer Hartsell Stockdale, Williamson County 4-H STEM; Jim Roberts, City of Franklin Historic Zoning Committee; Katrina Brown, Williamson County Animal Center; Leigh Barnes, SaddleUp!; Mark & Connie Bond, One Generation Away; Patrick Shairs, Rotary Club of Downtown Franklin; Teresa Barry, SaddleUp!; Tommy Sanders, Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County; and Wayne Howell, FrankTown Open Hearts.
Youth Initiative Award:
Chandler Bell, Threads of Care, Oasis House & other nonprofits; John Thomas Atema, Best Buddies; Rinaz Jamal, 4-H STEM; and Sarah Lowe, SaddleUp!
Civic Group Award
A Vintage Affair; Derrick Solomon & Hard Bargain Association; High Hopes Supper Club, High Hopes for Kids; and PFLAG- Franklin / Franklin Pride TN.
Franklin Tomorrow will also present additional awards, including the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award and the Charles M. Sargent Leadership Award.
Rolling Hills Community Church is located at 1810 Columbia Ave.
