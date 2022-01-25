The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors and new roles for two others.
Joining the board are Braden Dahl, Inetta Gaines and Emily Magid, and assuming new positions on the board executive committee are Dr. Allen Sills and John Bond, chair of the Downtown Franklin Association advisory committee. Each member will serve a term of three years and provide operational governance and strategic counsel for the nonprofit organization.
“The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has been privileged to have many active community members give of their time and talents to our cause of saving the historic places and stories that matter most in this county as members of our board of directors,” Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the Heritage Foundation, said in a press release.
“In their new roles, we are grateful to Allen, Braden Emily, Inetta and John for their desire to continue this tradition and work to sustain Williamson County as a cherished historic place to live and visit.”
About the board members
John Bond has been a native of Franklin since 1994. He is co-owner of Twine Graphics and Screen Printing, which specializes in providing apparel, embroidery, promotional products, branding and more to Middle Tennessee and beyond. He has served as the design chair on the Downtown Franklin Association board for three years and also serves on the advisory boards for Unite Williamson and Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. Bond says he is passionate about small business and serving his local community.
Braden Dahl is a brand marketing executive with over 20 years' experience in categories including sports, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, real estate, wellness and technology. Dahl has done strategy, licensing, communications, events, creative, digital marketing, business development and partnerships with the likes of the NFL, MLB, NBA, ESPN, PGA, Nike, Under Armour and Roc Nation, as well as athletes, musicians and influencers.
Dahl and his Franklin native wife, Nanci, relocated to historic downtown Franklin in 2015. They split their time between downtown Franklin and their farm in Thompson’s Station.
Inetta Gaines is a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and has lived in Brentwood for 27 years. An advocate for accurate history, Gaines has served on several historical boards, currently on the Brentwood Historic Commission and the Battle of Franklin Trust. She also served on the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County Board for three years. She enjoys researching historical documents and reading.
Emily Magid is a former board member returning for a new term as an executive committee member. Born and raised in Nashville, Magid has worked in the entertainment, hotel, animal care and advertising fields. She moved to Franklin in 1996 and has been with the Heritage Foundation for 25 years.
She currently serves as the treasurer for the Friends of Williamson County Animal Shelter, and she is on the advisory board of Walden's Puddle, a wildlife sanctuary. An active traveler to over 100 countries, Magid says she cares deeply about all things Williamson County, especially her beloved Franklin Theatre which bears her name with “The Emily Magid Auditorium”.
Dr. Allen Sills serves as the National Football League’s first chief medical officer, having joined the league in 2017 from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. As a neurosurgeon specializing in the treatment of athletes, Sills continues to serve at Vanderbilt as a professor of Neurological Surgery and the founder and co-director of the Vanderbilt Sports Concussion Center.
He serves on the board of directors for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Middle Tennessee and has served as a youth baseball coach for more than 25 years. Recently, Sills and his wife, Shawnee, served as co-chair for the 2021 Heritage Ball.
