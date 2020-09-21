For both beginners and advanced cyclists alike, the Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park in Leiper’s Fork is now open just in time for the ideal fall weather Middle Tennessee has been enjoying.
A Williamson County Parks and Recreation project, the park is named after its location and sits on approximately 156 acres of hilly, wooded land. Phase 1 of development features seven single-track mountain bike trails covering more than 3 miles and consisting of beginner to advanced flow and downhill trails.
The Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park is the direct result of collaboration and partnership between local nonprofit Outdoor Encounter and Williamson County government, through the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department. The goal of this private/public partnership was to provide the public with a premier, free-use recreational mountain-bike park in Williamson County.
“Opening Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park adds a much needed service that our department has not been able to provide until this time,” Gordon Hampton, director of the WCPR department, said. “We are excited to offer this type of recreation opportunity in one of our parks.”
Development of the park began several years ago with Williamson County providing the land and operation structure and Outdoor Encounter raising funds and coordinating volunteer efforts to design and build the trails.
“The opening of Phase 1 has been a long time coming,” Rebecca Wynd, founder and director of Outdoor Encounter, said. “For nearly four years, OE has remained dedicated to this project. We have raised over $75,000 through grants, donations and sponsorships, and have had approximately 200 volunteers put in over 5,000 hours of volunteer work to make this opening a reality.
“The community that has formed through building this park is strong and motivated. We are truly inspired by our volunteers and look forward to riding together on the Wilkins Branch trails.”
Wilkins Branch is a day use park and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to sunset. The park may close due to inclement weather, including but not limited to: rain, freezing temperatures, snow and/or ice, or for trail maintenance and safety. For additional information, park rules, a trail map and descriptions, visit www.wcparksandrec.com.
The park is located at 5664 Wilkins Branch Road in Leiper’s Fork.
