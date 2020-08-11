United Way of Greater Nashville, which includes Williamson County, has been selected as a grant administrator for state and local CARES Act grant funding.
The State of Tennessee selected United Way as a grant administrator for the TN Community CARES Act program’s COVID-19 relief efforts, according to a release.
As a grant administrator, United Way will decide allocation amounts and recipients. United Way is responsible for monitoring spending of approved programs.
“So many people are struggling right now and don’t know where to turn,” said Brian Hassett, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Nashville. “We see it as our profound responsibility to ensure that this funding quickly and efficiently gets into the hands of nonprofits across Middle Tennessee, so that we can provide real and necessary relief to our neighbors in need.”
TN Community CARES Act Funding
The grant ensures that nonprofit organizations can respond to the impacts of COVID-19 by providing: Aid to individuals impacted by wage loss, including rent, mortgage, utility and food assistance. It also includes aid to organizations providing COVID-19 relief services, including prepared meals, mental health counseling, health care services and access to supplies.
All 501(c)3 organizations in Tennessee are eligible to apply for grant funding. This is a reimbursement grant that will provide support to nonprofits that incurred expenses related to COVID since March 1 through Nov. 15, 2020 that have not already been covered by another grant, donor or CARES funding.
Applications are live at tncaresact.tn.gov/DHS and will close at 11:59 p.m. CST Aug. 14, 2020. The earliest date an approval/denial decision will be made and communicated is Aug. 17, 2020.
