Nearly a year and a half after being first announced, North Dakota and Penn State will finally face one another in the 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 30.
It will mark the first meeting between the two schools, which were initially supposed to play each other in October of last year. However, the game was canceled over the summer due to COVID-19 concerns.
Fans who purchased tickets to the 2020 game will have their purchases carried over to this year’s game.
“The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, and I can’t wait for us to gather in Nashville with the most passionate and loyal fanbase in all of college hockey," UND coach Brad Berry said in a statement. "The Nashville destination game is going to be a great return to normalcy for all of us.”
The Metro Nashville Public Health Department recently announced the lifting of all COVID restrictions for sporting events, including mask mandates, social distancing and restaurant capacities.
North Dakota withdrew from the 2020 game due to limited capacity; the school expected to play in front of a 17,500-seat sellout. UND traditionally travels well as a team, bringing a reported 7,500 fans in 2018 to Las Vegas to play Minnesota in the HOF game and nearly 8,000 fans in 2016 to Madison Square Garden to see the Fighting Hawks play Boston College.
The No. 1-ranked team in the USCHO poll last year, North Dakota had a 22-6-1 record before falling to Minnesota Duluth in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Penn State finished last season with a 10-12 record, falling to Wisconsin in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in March.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.