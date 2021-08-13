It is not unusual to see homebuyers cringe when they tour a listing with wallpaper, especially if the home was built in the 1960’s or 70’s and it is original to the home. Many of us have had the experience of trying to remove old wallpaper only for it to come off in pieces and take chunks of sheetrock with it! And then there are the homeowners that decided they no longer enjoyed their wallpaper and painted over it instead of removing it. If you do a search, there are probably as many different “how to remove wallpaper” hacks on the Internet as there are patterns of old wallpaper!
Wallpaper use declined in the late 1970’s as homeowners started taking a more minimalist approach to decorating. However, wallpaper didn’t completely disappear. The wallpaper border became popular to add a bit of interest without the time or expense commitment of all four walls. But, unlike the older paper, borders were usually not as difficult to remove because they were installed after a room was painted.
After the border craze subsided, wallpaper took a rest. However, if you have looked at any home improvement sites, blogs or watched any shows recently, you will see the trend returning but it is not your Grandma’s wallpaper!
As with any returning trend, it has been reimagined and is much bolder to satisfy the new maximalist trend of bigger, brighter patterns, colors and textures. Current production technology has improved the medium and digital graphics allow you to choose and design a custom look specifically for your home. Having your design printed on paper is only one option. Fabric, grass cloth, cork, vinyl or custom papers can be used to produce a striking option for your space. Many homeowners choose to use modern wallpaper designs or custom murals in entryways, powder rooms or as accent walls in bedrooms and laundry rooms. The options available are endless!
If you are looking for a way to add some visual interest to a space in your home and paint just won’t do, consider perking up the space with a custom wallpaper creation.
Jarod Tanksley 615.403.8265
Brentview Realty 615.373.2814
