Battle Ground Academy is inviting members of the community to attend its upcoming parenting event and book talk Monday, Sept. 19, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore, Jr. ’52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship Theater.
Julie Lythcott-Haims, young adult expert and author of How to Raise an Adult, will lead the book talk and signing as she explores the best practices for helping students navigate the transition to adulthood while fostering self-efficacy and resilience.
Through her New York Times bestseller, How to Raise an Adult, and her newest book, Your Turn: How to Be an Adult, Lythcott-Haims brings perspective on bridging the gap between parents and growing students.
During the day, she will also hold an assembly followed by a Q&A for Upper School students to discuss her “groundbreakingly frank” novel, Your Turn.
Lythcott-Haims holds degrees from Stanford, Harvard Law and California College of the Arts. She currently serves on the boards of Common Sense Media, Black Women’s Health Imperative, Narrative Magazine and on the board of trustees at California College of the Arts. She serves on the advisory boards of LeanIn.Org, Parents magazine and Baldwin For the Arts.
The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to register here.
