Amelia Osgood, Reed Kemp 

 Carl Edmondson, Jr.

11-AAA, the largest district for boys and girls basketball in Williamson County, has revealed its 2020-21 all-district honors. 

Franklin's Reed Kemp (boys) and Brentwood's Amelia Osgood (girls) were recognized as co-MVPs, while Franklin's Jason Tigert (boys) and Brentwood's Myles Thrash (girls) were honored as coaches of the year. 

Below is the full district list, courtesy of Williamson County Schools.

Boys 1st Team

Reed Kemp, Franklin (MVP)

John Windley, Brentwood

Aidan Smylie, Franklin

Nick Dang, Ravenwood

Griffin Burke, Brentwood

2nd Team

Patrick Garrett, Centennial

Thomas Seaman, Page

Destin Wade, Summit

Noah Clifford, Ravenwood

Matt Thurman, Franklin

Honorable Mention

River Katina, Independence

Jake Mulder, Ravenwood

Grant Snider, Page

Konata Werts, Summit

Jett Montgomery, Independence

Cameron Bell, Independence

Lincoln Aholt, Centennial

Kai'seane Brashear, Spring Hill

Taylor Spierto, Franklin

Girls 1st Team

Amelia Osgood, Brentwood (MVP)

McKenzie Cochran, Page

Kate O'Neil, Franklin

Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood

Sierra Stedman, Spring Hill

2nd Team

Delaney Noe, Summit

Sydney Ryan, Brentwood

Lexi Erickson, Ravenwood

Lili Wilken, Page

Anna Claire (AC) Milam, Dickson County

Honorable Mention

Ellie Colson, Summit

Prairie Stedman, Spring Hill

Recole Alderson, Spring Hill

Sophie Roston, Brentwood

Cristy Martinez, Independence

Coach of the Year: Myles Thrash, Brentwood

Brentwood's Osgood nominated McDonald's All-American Games 

After another stellar year on the court, Brentwood's Amelia Osgood could make the McDonald's All-American Games. 

She was nominated this week along with a host of other girls for a spot on the South team. 

Osgood, a Princeton commit and 11-AAA MVP, will join the Lady Bruins next week as the top seed in the district for the tournament. 

