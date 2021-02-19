11-AAA, the largest district for boys and girls basketball in Williamson County, has revealed its 2020-21 all-district honors.
Franklin's Reed Kemp (boys) and Brentwood's Amelia Osgood (girls) were recognized as co-MVPs, while Franklin's Jason Tigert (boys) and Brentwood's Myles Thrash (girls) were honored as coaches of the year.
Below is the full district list, courtesy of Williamson County Schools.
Boys 1st Team
Reed Kemp, Franklin (MVP)
John Windley, Brentwood
Aidan Smylie, Franklin
Nick Dang, Ravenwood
Griffin Burke, Brentwood
2nd Team
Patrick Garrett, Centennial
Thomas Seaman, Page
Destin Wade, Summit
Noah Clifford, Ravenwood
Matt Thurman, Franklin
Honorable Mention
River Katina, Independence
Jake Mulder, Ravenwood
Grant Snider, Page
Konata Werts, Summit
Jett Montgomery, Independence
Cameron Bell, Independence
Lincoln Aholt, Centennial
Kai'seane Brashear, Spring Hill
Taylor Spierto, Franklin
Girls 1st Team
Amelia Osgood, Brentwood (MVP)
McKenzie Cochran, Page
Kate O'Neil, Franklin
Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood
Sierra Stedman, Spring Hill
2nd Team
Delaney Noe, Summit
Sydney Ryan, Brentwood
Lexi Erickson, Ravenwood
Lili Wilken, Page
Anna Claire (AC) Milam, Dickson County
Honorable Mention
Ellie Colson, Summit
Prairie Stedman, Spring Hill
Recole Alderson, Spring Hill
Sophie Roston, Brentwood
Cristy Martinez, Independence
Coach of the Year: Myles Thrash, Brentwood
Brentwood's Osgood nominated McDonald's All-American Games
After another stellar year on the court, Brentwood's Amelia Osgood could make the McDonald's All-American Games.
She was nominated this week along with a host of other girls for a spot on the South team.
Osgood, a Princeton commit and 11-AAA MVP, will join the Lady Bruins next week as the top seed in the district for the tournament.
