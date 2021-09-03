American Health Plans VP receives Future Leader award
Jason Haney, vice president of operations for Franklin-based American Health Plans, was honored in late August as an exemplary performer for his commitment to the aging population.
Skilled Nursing News publisher Aging Media Network Inc. announced the 2021 Future Leaders awards to recognize executives in the home health, hospice, senior housing and skilled nursing spaces. The 2021 class brought a record number of nominations rated based on the immediately previous 24 months, yet Haney stood apart —as did 39 other award recipients throughout the care continuum — for his supervision of provider-owned institutional special needs plans via Medicare Advantage across over 250 nursing homes in nine states.
“We are thrilled that Jason Haney has been recognized as part of this outstanding group,” said Mike Bailey, president and CEO of American Health Partners, American Health Plans’ parent company. “Jason is an innovative leader in managing provider-owned Medicare Advantage [ISNPs] for long-term care facilities, as well as developing key partnerships with nursing home operators, leading to elevated levels of health care and improved outcomes for these communities.”
In the last two years, Haney increased ISNP memberships by 218 percent and increased participating facilities from 72 to 217.
American Health Plans, a provider-owned Medicare Advantage subsector leader, is one of seven divisions of American Health Partners Inc., a post-acute healthcare provider at 201 Jordan Road, Suite 200 operating in multiple spaces to prevent unnecessary hospital stays and improve quality of life for seniors. The division has co-ownership and partnership agreements with long-term care providers in Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Texas and Tennessee.
IT firm names new System Administrator
Brentwood-based IT services company Affinity Technology Partners announced Wednesday, Sept. 1 the addition of Danny Borges of Los Angeles as the new Systems Administrator for its Support Team.
A Biola University graduate, Borges formerly served DCG Technical Solutions as a Support Systems and Network Engineer. The Lodi, California native and his family moved for the job to Spring Hill — where they have discovered southern barbecue.
“We are pleased to welcome Danny to our team — and to the area,” said Affinity Technology Partners CEO Sean Wright. “The Support Team is the remote first line of defense and jack of all trades resource at Affinity Technology Partners. Danny’s experience and enthusiasm will enable him to be the voice, personality and day-to-day hero to many of our clients.”
Affinity Technology Partners — founded in 2002 and headquartered in the Four CityPark development at 278 Franklin Road, Suite 350 — provides comprehensive, outsourced IT services such as CIO-level strategy, cybersecurity, end-user support, network management, proactive maintenance and systems administration for small- to mid-size businesses.
