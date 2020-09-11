Two senior Dollar General executives this week took some profits from the nearly 30 percent year-to-date rally in the retail giant’s shares.
General Counsel Rhonda Taylor on Wednesday exercised more than 29,200 stock options that would’ve expired in 2027, paying $70.68 apiece to do so. She then sold that number of shares for about $198 each, pocketing a profit of more than $3.7 million. Taylor has been with Goodlettsville-based Dollar General since 2000 and was named GC in June 2013.
A day after Taylor’s exercise-sale combo, Executive Vice President of Store Operations Steven Sunderland made similar moves, paying an average of nearly $69 to exercise more than 10,200 options. After selling that many shares on the open market for a little more than $200 apiece, Sunderland — who joined Dollar General from Office Depot in 2014 — took home more than $1.3 million.
Dollar General shares (Ticker: DG) were changing hands at a shade under $200 Friday afternoon. They began 2020 around $155 and have rallied from a March low of $125, pushing the company market value to about $50 billion.
A quintet of five Reliant Bancorp insiders have spent a combined $175,000 in the past few weeks to add to their stakes in the Brentwood-based bank holding company.
Chief Risk Officer Bill Fitzgerald, who last year joined Reliant from accounting firm Carr Riggs & Ingram, accounted for the bulk of that spending by paying more than $111,000 for 7,300 shares. The other four buyers were board members Gerry Cooksey, Sharon Edwards, Connie McGee and Linda Rebrovick. Combined, they acquired more than 4,200 shares.
Reliant stock (Ticker: RBNC) were down slightly to $14.60 Friday afternoon. So far this year, they have fallen from about $22 to $9 and change and then climbed back into the mid-teens.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
