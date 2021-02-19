The Old Spaghetti Factory, a national chain but a downtown Nashville institution, will not be reopening in the Second Avenue North building from which it operated for 40 years and which suffered major damage from the Christmas Day bombing.
Fox 17 Nashville reports landlord LOFTS 160 Nashville LLC will be terminating the lease agreement, although the restaurant reportedly has 16 years remaining on that lease. Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based Stoltz Real Estate Partners is affiliated with the LLC
Having operated at 160 Second prior to the bombing, the business was overseen by owners who, Fox reports, offered to spend more than $1 million to rehab the space.
Stoltz has a Nashville presence of note. In September 2018, the company acquired downtown's Public Square Garage for $54 million (read here). Stoltz also owns the office component of mixed-use Midtown high-rise Loews Vanderbilt Plaza — it paid $34 million for that last year — and The Sheds on Charlotte in Midtown and downtown’s ServiceSource Tower. The company entered the Nashville market in 2016 by buying downtown’s Stahlman and The Lofts at 160 buidling that houses The Old Spaghetti Factory.
The Old Spaghetti Factory is a family-owned and -operated chain founded in Portland, Oregon, in 1969, by wife and husband Sally Dussin and Guss Dussin. At one time, the Dussins operated 42 locations in multiple states.
Martin's closes in Louisville
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint has closed one of its Louisville locations, Nashville Business Journal reports.
The Martin's operated for a bit more than two years at 984 Barret Ave., southeast of downtown Louisville.
Citing Louisville Business First, NBJ reports Martin's owner Pat Martin declined to comment regarding the reason to cease operations. However, COVID-19 concerns have forced many restaurants to close.
Martin operates six Middle Tennessee locations and three others in the Southeast. In addition, Martin owns Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, with three Nashville locations. Nashvillle-based restaurant and restaurant property company Fresh Hospitality is affiliated with both Hugh-Baby's and Martin's.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
