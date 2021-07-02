Reliant Bank board rated for gender diversity
Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was recognized Monday, June 28 by 50/50 Women on Boards for nearly a quarter of its board seats being filled by women.
The Brentwood-based financial holding company for Reliant Bank has 13 directors on its corporate board, and three of them being women represents a 23 percent female board, which was enough to earn the corporation a “3+” rating from 50/50 Women on Boards, a leader of global education and advocacy for gender balance on corporate boards.
Women on Boards ratings appear in the Russell 3000 Index, which represents 99 percent of all incorporated equity securities nationwide.
“Investors, legislative mandates and enlightened leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of gender balance,” according to Women on Boards CEO Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire. “We are pleased to recognize Reliant Bancorp, Inc. for prioritizing this business imperative that benefits stakeholders and shareholders.”
Reliant operates banking centers throughout ten counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson. It also runs its specialized lending division from Knox County.
Reliant Bank ranked as a top-performing community bank by S&P, Raymond James
S&P Global Market Intelligence and Raymond James have acknowledged Reliant Bank as a top performer among community banks in their respective recognition programs.
The ninth Annual Raymond James Community Bankers Cup awards ranked Reliant among the tenth percentile of 241 community banks in the U.S. for demonstrating superior stock price and financial performance. All banks considered hold assets ranging in value between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2020, and Reliant was the only Tennessee bank to rank.
S&P Global Market Intelligence similarly ranked Reliant among top performing, American community banks and credit unions for 2020. S&P rankings decided on 4,287 institutions whose assets valued $3 billion in total. Reliant has since exceeded the $3 billion threshold. Only two Tennessee banks placed on S&P’s annual rankings.
“We are honored to receive these accolades from Raymond James and S&P local Market Intelligence, especially during a year that brought so many challenges,” said Reliant Bank President John R. Wilson. “I’m incredibly proud of our team’s resiliency and commitment to serving our clients and our communities.”
