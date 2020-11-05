Ascension Saint Thomas has agreed to set up a joint venture with a locally based urgent care company that will rebrand 14 clinics around Middle Tennessee.
The partnership between Ascension and Urgent Team will create a network of branded walk-in clinics that help Saint Thomas expand its access points around the region, according to a press release. The merger is slated to be complete by mid-January and covers clinics in East Nashville, Donelson, Franklin, Hermitage, Madison, Murfreesboro, Springfield, Clarksville, Tullahoma and Cookeville.
“As patients continue to shoulder more of the cost of care, this joint venture will result in a network of conveniently located urgent care centers that will provide affordable, quality care,” Tim Adams, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas said in the release. “Ascension Saint Thomas’ reputation for clinical care and service combined with Urgent Team’s proficiency in offering a quality, patient experience in a retail setting, further positions our health system to become the leading on-demand network in Middle Tennessee.”
Post-acute care provider Diversicare has turned over its outsourcing therapy services to a Texas rehab company.
Plano-based Reliant Rehabilitation has signed a three-year deal with the Brentwood company, which last year was delisted from the Nasdaq after its shares fell below the minimum market threshold. According to a press release, Diversicare has historically provided physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a subsidiary. With the decision to transition to outsourcing, Reliant will take on Diversicare staff therapists.
“A partnership with Reliant will give our patients and residents access to cutting-edge therapy while giving our therapy team members access to best-in-class training, clinical management, and career opportunities,” Diversicare President and CEO Jay McKnight said. “Reliant has a great reputation of providing high quality, outcomes-driven therapy services on behalf of many of our peers, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”
