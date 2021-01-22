Brentwood-based personnel and consulting firm Vaco has launched a digital practice division in its Cincinnati office and named Troy Woolery, a 15-year veteran in corporate and digital leadership, as director.
According to a release, the digital practice will focus on user experience leadership, content marketing, product management and accessibility.
Woolery (pictured) has more than 10 years of digital technology leadership. He previously served as a MarTech capabilities and UX/UI lead at Proctor & Gamble. He was also a senior UX consultant at Kroger and an associate director of UX at Grey Group, an advertising and marketing firm based in New York.
Woolery, who began his career as a graphic designer and creative director, is an adjunct professor of user experience design at Miami (Ohio) University.
“We are excited about adding a thriving new division to our full suite of talent and solutions,” J.T. Turba, managing partner of Vaco in Cincinnati, said in the release. “Troy’s passion for creating impeccable user experiences fits perfectly with Vaco’s mission of providing our clients with exemplary service, and positively disrupting their experience of working with consulting and traditional staffing partners.”
The Vaco Cincinnati office has served nearly 241 clients and more than 1,120 candidates since it opened in 2014. Vaco also has an office in Columbus, Ohio.
VendEngine hits milestone
VendEngine, a Brentwood-based cloud-based software provider focused on the government payments and corrections markets, announced this week it has provided more than 40 million free texts, emails and video visitation to incarcerated individuals to ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To date, the program has delivered approximately 30 million in free minutes (the equivalent of more than 57 years) to over 75,000 families nationwide.
The services, which will continue throughout this year, are part of an emergency program VendEngine deployed in March 2020 as the pandemic began to impact the United States.
“COVID-19 created greater need and increased demand for technology to keep families connected to their loved ones in an era of quarantine and social distancing,” Silas Deane, president and CEO of VendEngine, said in the release. “We are committed to transforming access to connections that better support inmates, their families and society today, tomorrow and in the future.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
