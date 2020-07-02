Brentwood-based NPS Pharmacy has named John Winnett as chief strategy and public policy officer.
Winnett (pictured) is the first openly gay individual to join the leadership team of the specialty pharmacy company, which focuses on serving the LGBTQ+, HIV/AIDS and behavioral health communities, according to a release.
Winnett will oversee NPS Pharmacy’s strategic growth strategy, including government relations, marketing and charitable giving. He comes to NPS Pharmacy with 15 years of senior management and government relations experience. Previously, he served in executive leadership roles at the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanic and Native Americans in Science, the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Boys & Girls Clubs, Nashville CARES and Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
Winnett is the board president for Dining Out For Life International, the fundraising event for which typically raises more than $4 million annually for 50 HIV and LGBTQ+ organizations. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Cumberland University.
“John is an accomplished executive with a long and successful track record of driving organizational growth through strategic partnerships and relationships,” Kevin Hartman, NPS Pharmacy founder and chief executive officer, said in the release. “His expertise will play a critical role as we continue our intense focus on delivering excellent service to our partner organizations and clients.”
NPS Pharmacy primarily serves clients in Tennessee and Kentucky.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
