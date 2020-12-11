The Greater Nashville Technology Council on Thursday announced the finalists for the 12th annual NTC Awards, which will see 15 winners announced in mid-April. (Click here for more info on the hybrid event.)
The finalists were unveiled at the council’s annual holiday party, which this year also was held virtually and hosted more than 100 local tech professionals.
The three finalists in various award categories are:
CIO of the Year
• Stephanie Dedmon – State of Tennessee
• Ryan Dorr – HCA Healthcare’s Physician Services Group
• William Hugh Hale – State of Tennessee’s Division of TennCare
Community Leader of the Year
• Alishah Novin – Celero Commerce
• Glenn Allison – Tractor Supply
• Lindsey Clark – Healthcare Bluebook
CTO of the Year
• John Agnitsch – HPA, A Cognizant Company
• Cory Moore – Ingram Barge
• Richard Hoehn – Freightwise
Data Scientist of the Year
• Megan McGee – HCA Healthcare
• Sundar Kuppuswamy – Asurion
• Edmund Jackson – HCA Healthcare
Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year
• Asurion
• MB Usable Security
• Comcast
Diversity and Inclusion Advocate of the Year
• Mehreen Butt – RePublic Charter Schools
• Nicole Gibson – Dell Technologies
• Amy Harris – Middle Tennessee State University
Emerging Leader of the Year
• Austin Dirks – GreenLight Medical
• Susan Trammell – LKQ
• Johnathan Tate – Louisiana-Pacific
Infrastructure Engineer of the Year
• Justin Redifer – Genesco
• Marc Smith – HCA
• Billy Thurman – Ingram Barge
Innovator of the Year
• Kathleen Ongena – RDR Wellness
• John Liu – Intelluron
• Andrew Solsbury – L3Harris ForceX
Security Leader of the Year
• Curtis Clan – State of Tennessee
• Andrew Hutchinson – Vanderbilt University Medical Center
• Brian Lucy – CKE Restaurants
Software Engineer of the Year
• Joe Cox – L3Harris ForceX
• BJ Burns – State of Tennessee
• Shree Mijarguttu – BOS Framework
Technology Company of the Year
• Tractor Supply
• Healthcare Bluebook
• Realtracs
Technology Start Up of the Year
• Healing Innovations
• XOi Technologies
• Vibronyx
Technology Team of the Year
• L3Harris ForceX
• HCA Healthcare
• Realtracs
Technology Educator of the Year
• Joseph Marco – Stewarts Creek High School
• Richard Greene – Franklin High School
• Pete Mueller – Ravenwood High School
This story originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
