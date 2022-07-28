With fewer than three days left of early voting and just a week away from the Aug. 4 election day for the Williamson County general election and the state and federal primaries, turnout is lagging behind the totals from the 2018 election.
Through Wednesday, 11,939 ballots have been cast early, representing 6.4 percent of the 185,584 registered voters in the county. Early voting in 2018 produced a total of 20,884 votes, or 13.9 percent.
In that year, of course, the August election included primaries for governor and the U.S. Senate, and that typically produces higher numbers.
“Our numbers are down from the last cycle of this type, so that’s unfortunate,” said Chad Gray, administrator of Elections for the Williamson County Election Commission. “I did anticipate us having a little higher turnout than what we’ve been having. We may have voters who are undecided and may be waiting to election day. We may just have to plan accordingly.”
Gray said the largest turnouts have been from Republican primary voters in the 5th Congressional District, which was redrawn earlier this year as a more GOP-friendly district. Nearly 67 percent of votes in the Republican primary has come from folks in that district.
The remaining days of early voting could help to bolster the numbers, according to Gray.
“Historically,” he said, “we always have larger numbers in the last few days of early voting. We could have a pretty good push.”
Early voting got underway July 15 at two locations, the Election Commission office at 405 Downs Blvd. in Franklin and the John P. Holt Library at 8209 Concord Road in Brentwood. A week later, these sites were added: Franklin Recreation Complex at 1120 Hillsboro Road; College Grove Community Center at 8607 Horton Highway; Fairview Recreation Center at 2714 Fairview Blvd.; Nolensville Recreation Center at 7250 Nolensville Road; and Longview Recreation Center at 2909 Commonwealth Drive in Spring Hill.
The Election Commission office is open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The other sites are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
In the August election, county offices on the ballot consist of circuit court judge, general sessions judge, juvenile court judge, district attorney general, public defender, county mayor, county commission, county trustee, sheriff, circuit court clerk, juvenile court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds and school board for both Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District.
The state primary will have voters choosing candidates for governor, U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate, state House of Representatives and state executive committee. Fairview residents will also vote for municipal judge and court clerk.
Visit the Election Commission website or call 615-790-5711 for more information.
