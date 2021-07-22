Eat the Street, Franklin's first food truck-themed fundraiser that was last held in May 2019, returns to Bicentennial Park Friday, Aug. 6, with a large lineup of good eats.
As with most large events, ETS took a 2020 hiatus and is moving from its traditional May date to August.
“Come join us for good food and fun for a great cause," said Jeff Moseley, 21st District Recovery Court board president and 2021 Eat the Street event chair. “There’s no easier way to help fight addiction in our community. As our primary fundraiser, we rely on the funds to help support this intensive program as we help break the cycle of addiction.”
Since 2011, the area’s growing community of food trucks has gathered together in Franklin in support of the 21st District Recovery Court. The event takes place from 5-10 p.m. at Franklin Bicentennial Park, located at Hillsboro Road and Martin Luther King Avenue.
The family- and dog-friendly event will feature more than 25 food vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for picnic style dining. As always, admission is free, though donations are appreciated and will be accepted at the Recovery Court’s two welcome tables.
The money raised through sponsorships and vendor fees enable the nonprofit to continue to provide program participants with the services, treatment and supervision they need to successfully manage their recovery. Since its first graduating class in 2004, more than 200 participants have graduated from the two-year program, demonstrating their commitment to be free from addiction and live healthful lifestyles.
This year’s vendor line-up includes: Bill’s Hot Fish and Chicken, Bob’s Fish Fry, Bradley’s Creamery, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Chang Noi Thai, Chivanada, Cousins Main Lobster, Ellie’s Old Fashioned Doughnuts, Eatmoebetter, Grilled Cheeserie, Hoss’ Loaded Burgers, Jay’s Chicago, Jay’s Smoqued BBQ, Jordan’s Barbecue & Catering, Little Cancun on the Go, Love Bus, Retro Sno, Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream, Roscoe’s Smoked Bar-B-Que, Shrugs Soft Serve, Smokin’ Buttz, Southern Spoon, Spread Em, Tennessee Cobbler Co, Tennessee Tater Cakes, The Mac Shack, Yayo’s OMG.
For the most current event updates including participating food trucks, corporate and media partners, and road closings on the day of the event, find Eat the Street on Facebook at EatTheStreetFest, Instagram: @eatthestreetfest, or follow on Twitter @ETSFranklin.
Food vendors interested in participating can email [email protected].
The event sponsorship packet may be found at ETS 2021 Sponsorship Packet.
