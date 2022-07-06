“Very dangerous” heat is expected for the next three days in Williamson County and most of Middle Tennessee as unusually high temperatures and humidity combine for heat index readings of 110 degrees or higher.
Those readings are expected to last through Friday, according to Mark Rose, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Nashville. He said warnings about the impacts from overexposure to the heat should be taken seriously.
“Today is the first of three days for this kind of heat,” Rose said Wednesday morning. “It’s very uncommon to see heat indexes this high. The last time we issued an excessive heat warning was back in 2012. That was the last bad heatwave we’ve had.”
The Greater Nashville area saw daytime high temperatures in triple digits for several days 10 years ago, and long, drawn out days at 90 degrees or higher.
In a Facebook post from Wednesday morning, the NWS said “this heatwave is very dangerous and possibly deadly. As extreme heat lingers over the course of several days, the risk for heat illness increases. …
“Please ensure protections for the most vulnerable. This includes (but certainly not limited to) the elderly, children, people without homes, people without AC, those with chronic illness and animals.”
It is recommended you not walk your pets in temperatures past 68 degrees, making your daily dog walk a more dangerous proposition than normal.
The upgrade from a heat advisory to an excessive heat warning is generally for areas along and west of Interstate 65.
A bit of normalcy should return by Friday evening, according to Rose.
“By this weekend, we’ll be back to normal,” he said. “It will still be hot but not as hot as now. We should have highs around 90 and lows around 70, which is fairly typical for this time of year.”
Click here to find heat safety information.
