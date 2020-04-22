Brentwood-based personnel services company Vaco has launched podcast “Free Yourself,” to offer thoughts and tips on leadership qualities.
Vaco released a three-episode series to share how it is responding and offer insight to businesses and individuals on navigating the coronavirus. Through the series, listeners can gain perspective on how companies are helping employees, clients and communities stay engaged.
“Quarantine and uncertainty create struggles we haven’t faced before, a thirst to close the distance between us through tools of the day, and clearly call for all of us to navigate our way through these unusual times together,” Jerry Bostelman (pictured), Vaco co-founder and CEO, said in a release. “The hope of this series is to share solutions and strategies as a global community, and we are vulnerably sharing our experiences first in hopes that it sparks a continuing and evolving conversation.”
Vaco bills itself as a “talent and solutions firm that provides consulting, contract, and direct-hire solutions” to more than 40 markets located both in the U.S. and abroad.
naviHealth donates $25K to Meal on Wheels
Brentwood-based senior health care company naviHealth has donated $25,000 to Meals on Wheels' COVID-19 Relief Program.
Additionally, the company is matching up to $25,000 through May 17, according to a release.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
