The Metro Nashville Police Department shot and killed a man who it said fired at officers on Saturday evening.
Police identified the deceased man as 23-year-old Jacob Griffin and said he repeatedly fired at officers who were attempting to negotiate with him to surrender.
An MNPD spokesman said that Griffin's mother had called police earlier in the day and reported that her son was possibly suicidal or homicidal.
MNPD officers made contact with Griffin who was in a homeless encampment in a wooded area behind the Goodwill located in the Mill Creek Towne Center Shopping Mall.
At some point during their interaction, police said that Griffin shot at officers with a gun.
MNPD's mobile crisis response and SWAT Team responded to the scene using an armored vehicle and continued negotiations with Griffin while the area was secured and evacuated of civilians. Police said it believed it was going to be able to take the suspect into custody without any further incident.
MNPD Chief John Drake spoke to reporters at 10 p.m., and said that during the continued negotiations Griffin rearmed himself and shot again at officers who returned fire, striking Griffin.
Griffin was transported to an area hospital where he died of his wounds. No officers were injured in the incident.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was on the scene Saturday evening, as well as representatives from the District Attorney's Office and the Community Oversight Board.
MNPD is expected to release more information about the shooting as well as body camera footage in the coming hours and days.
