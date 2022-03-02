Spring Hill's "Old Silo" has been gone since 2017, but its memory made it all the way to national television this week.
Christine Welchel, whose four-game winning streak on the ever-popular game show Jeopardy! was the best the show has seen in quite a while, got asked by show host Ken Jennings about the now-demolished silo and its unique history.
"A town that apparently has an unusual memorial," is what Jennings inquired about to Welchel about her town of Spring Hill.
"Several years ago, when a certain fast food franchise came to town, in order to build their building and parking lot, they had to tear down an old silo," Welchel recalled to Jennings. "And people in town who didn't like that change were a little sad about that.
"So [people in the community] put up a plaque in memorial to the silo, and there [are] social media pages dedicated...in memory of the silo, so we have the memorial there."
The restaurant chain in question is Chick-fil-A, whose arrival in Spring Hill back in 2017 was met with controversy about the site being on the site of the town's "Old Silo."
Then-Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham maintained that the silo was being torn down for safety concerns.
“I was one of the biggest advocates for keeping the silo,” Graham said at the time. “But it came down to the number-one concern: safety.”
Jennings wished the silo well on behalf of Jeopardy!, "and all the great silos out there; we don't differentiate."
Welchel concluded a four-day run with $73,602. A Spring Hill-based church organist and piano teacher, she is also a breast cancer survivor.
During her time on the show, she made the decision to remove her wig and sport her natural look, to, in her words, "normalize what cancer recovery looks like."
"Well, you look fabulous, congratulations on your recovery," Jennings shared on the show as she was applauded for her decision.
Welchel auditioned for the show the night before her surgery after being diagnosed in March 2021.
"It means a lot," Welchel said in her post-run recap with the show. "It's been a wonderful experience so far and I'm so excited for the wins."
A longtime viewer, Welchel was excited for her chance to participate on the show.
"I've been watching the past several years, and it was so much fun to play along," Welchel said. "I just thought, 'this is something I need to try to do.' And then, right after I got diagnosed with breast cancer, I took the [Jeopardy!] Anytime test. And so I just really wanted to make it happen this time."
Though her run on the show ended this week, Welchel will have a chance to return in the Tournament of Champions
"That is really exciting; I would love the chance to come back," Welchel said.
When asked who is most proud of her (besides the "Old Silo," of course,), she said someone very close to her.
"My husband is going to be very proud of me," she shared. "He's really excited for me."
Wechel said she hopes her run will inspire others to reach for their potential, regardless of circumstance.
"My biggest thing is, just keep going for your dreams," she said. "Don't let age, or cancer, or your life circumstances, or anything, limit you, and just go ahead and say that you can go for something."
The "Old Silo" lives on with its Facebook page, which gave a shout out to Welchel on her run on the show.
"Congratulations Christine Welchel on LIFE and on being 4-time Jeopardy champion!," the message read.
