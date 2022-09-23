Jim 'N Nick's has promoted Kojo Asante to managing partner in Nashville.
According to a release, the position is new to the Birmingham-based barbecue restaurant company
As a managing partner, Asante will play a key role in spearheading JNN’s efforts to open 10 locations over the next 15 months. It currently operates almost 40 restaurants.
Asante began working in the food services business as a youth with his dad's BBQ restaurant. Later, he worked at O'Charley's as an assistant kitchen manager before being promoted to general manager. Upon returning to Nashville, he worked at Joe's Crab Shack as a chef and general manager, then opened the Old Chicago Cool Springs location.
Asante began his tenure with Jim 'N Nick's in 2014.
"I have grown not only professionally but also personally in the Jim 'N Nick's culture," Asante said in the release. "Our core values — be honest, be disciplined, be respectful, be committed and be supportive — are what we aim for each and every day. These are simple terms but true to our culture."
Affinity Technology Partners names VP, GM
Brentwood-based Affinity Technology Partners has named Casey Correnti vice president and general manager.
Originally from San Diego, Correnti is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where he earned a B.S. degree in business finance.
Correnti bring experience in IT, sales, accounting and human resources. Most recently, he founded Invoice Bright, an accounting technology startup. He previously spent more than 10 years at W Squared as COO and head of sales and was involved in its sale and transition of the firm to Brentwood-based MBC.
In addition, Correnti has spent time at Premise Health, Princeps, THG Management Services and UnitedHealthcare.
“As Affinity Technology Partner continues to grow, we require exceptionally experienced and talented leadership to take us and our clients to the next level. For more than 15 years, Casey has been an integral part of successful professional services teams,” Sean Wright, ATP CEO, said in the release. “He has founded and worked with start-up businesses all the way to multi-million-dollar firms. Casey’s talented skill set is a great asset to both our staff and our clients.”
Affinity Technology Partners was founded in 2002.
Michigan home loan company names local office manager
Ross Mortgage, a residential mortgage lender headquartered in Troy, Michigan, will expand into Tennessee and has tapped Alex Jimenez to managing the company’s new Spring Hill branch.
Jimenez bring more than 17 years of mortgage lending experience to the job, according to a release. He is also licensed to lend in Alabama.
Jimenez will be responsible for originating loans, managing branch operations and coordinating community outreach efforts. He will also instruct other Ross Mortgage loan officers and work with the company’s affiliated Veteran Lending Council program.
“I’ve always admired AJ’s industry prowess and professionalism from afar. When we got the chance to bring him on board to open a new Ross Mortgage branch, I did not hesitate,” Tim Ross, CEO of Ross Mortgage Corporation. “AJ is an industry veteran who will successfully lead our new Nashville office by providing excellent service and helping clients efficiently and effectively realize their home buying goals.”
Founded in 1949, Ross Mortgage is licensed to lend in 17 U.S. states through a network of offices in Michigan, Florida, Kentucky, Virginia and, now, Tennessee.
