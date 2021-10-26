More than 365 participants in the 21st District Recovery Court and the DUI Court Foundation of Williamson County have graduated from the programs since their inceptions in 2002, and a large number of those graduates can attest to how their lives have changed for the better.
Nesha Carroll, a 2020 graduate of Recovery Court, said her experience in the program was ultimately like the gift of a lifetime.
“It’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” said Carroll, a native of Hohenwald in Lewis County who now lives in Waynesboro and works as a certified nursing assistant. “You know, I had to put in the work, but without that opportunity, the work would have never gotten put in.
“The opportunity was an amazing gift in my life.”
To help celebrate the accomplishments of Carroll and other graduates, both courts will be holding their annual fundraisers Monday, a day that Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson recently proclaimed as “Day of Recovery.”
The proclamation was presented at the Oct. 11 Williamson County Board of Commissioners meeting to Judge Jim Martin and Connie Martin representing the 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court), and Judge Denise Andre and Kimberly Casillas representing DUI Court Foundation of Williamson County (DUI Court).
Recovery Court’s 11th Annual Community Breakfast is Monday from 7:15-8:45 a.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center located at 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.
“The breakfast is a time for Recovery Court graduates to share their life-changing stories of recovery with our community,” Jeff Moseley, Recovery Court board president, said in a news release. “Many people aren’t familiar with what recovery courts do to address the continuing problems of addictions in our community. Together with the efforts of DUI Court, we hope to further recovery from addiction in Williamson County.”
Later that day, beginning at 11 a.m., the DUI Court Foundation Golf Classic will be held at Old Natchez Country Club.
“The tournament serves as our only fundraiser for the year and we are looking forward to a great event while also raising awareness of addiction in Williamson County,” said Kelly Charland, DUI Court board president. “We know that addiction does not discriminate and our participants come from all walks of life.
“Regardless of socioeconomic status or professional background, addiction is so prevalent that very few people can honestly say it has not touched their life in some way.”
‘I had hit rock bottom’
For nearly six years, Carroll had struggled with addiction to pain medicine her doctor had prescribed to help her endure a painful bone condition she had had since birth. She eventually entered a darker time in her life.
“At some point, I switched over more to the world where I was buying and selling, just trying to keep up with what I needed,” Carroll, 36, said. “I got three indictments for selling morphine and meth.”
She was sentenced in court in Lewis County, which is in the 21st district along with Williamson and Hickman counties. While in jail, she learned about Recovery Court from her lawyer and from Judge Martin
According to the release, the program offers local non-violent offenders with addiction issues the opportunity to complete an extensive two-year, court-supervised program in lieu of and/or in addition to traditional sentencing. That enables them to receive the treatment and skills training necessary to become productive members of society.
“I knew it was going to be hard, but I was so ready to do something different,” said Carroll, who began the program in 2018. “I had hit rock bottom, and I didn’t have the education on what was actually out there to help an addict like me.”
While her two years in Recovery Court came with hard work and challenges, Carroll said staff were “amazing” and always willing to support her.
“They helped me to work to be different,” said Carroll, who has children ages 18 and 15. “It just broke me down, so I started all over. It was almost like taking a child and teaching them how to grow up again. It changed my life, and not just my life, but my children’s lives, the people who loved me, my mother, my sister. It was a breath of fresh air.”
Schroer to be honored
Monday’s breakfast program will also honor Franklin resident Marianne Schroer with the “Gayle Moyer Harris” award, named after one of the Recovery Court’s founders.
Schroer served as Recovery Court director from 2011-13 and played a profound role in the success of the program. Her many contributions extend way beyond her years of service as she continued to support Recovery Court even as she transitioned into a new role with Williamson County CASA.
Under Schroer’s leadership, the two annual fundraisers, Eat the Street (Franklin’s first food truck festival) and the Community Breakfast, were created and provide much needed funds for the organization, which is primarily funded by grants and donations.
To register for the Community Breakfast and for sponsorship opportunities, contact Connie Martin at [email protected]. Those that would like to support Recovery Court and are unable to attend the breakfast may make an online donation at: https://21stdc.org/donate/.
For more information, visit 21stdc.org or call 615-595-7868.
