Soulshine Pizza is gearing up to serve meals not only to customers but to families in need throughout Middle Tennessee in partnership with Franklin-based One Generation Away.
The Berry Farms pizza joint will give 10 percent of its proceeds to OneGenAway, a nonprofit mobile food pantry, during its spirit night on Monday, May 23, from 5-8 p.m. Soulshine Pizza encourages the Middle Tennessee community to help serve its neighbors by enjoying some good company and some great pizza.
“Food has always been part of my life,” Steve Brannon, the owner and operator of Soulshine Pizza, said in a press release from OneGenAway. “It’s the way that my parents gave back to people, so OneGenAway’s mission resonates with me.”
Growing up, Brannon watched his parents cook large meals from scratch for upwards of 200 people. His dad would even run over to the local grocery store and pick up day-old bread and pastries to donate to the local food pantry, so when he heard on the radio that OneGenAway rescues surplus food from grocery stores for those experiencing food insecurity, he instantly connected with the nonprofit’s work.
“I love Steve’s heart for serving our community,” said Chris Whitney, founder and CEO of OneGen Away. “Steve is the kind of guy who will show up with five boxes of pizza just to be a blessing to someone, so for him to join forces with us to make an even greater impact is just an honor.”
Originally based in Mississippi, Soulshine Pizza serves a number of classic pizzas, such as The Tomato & Basil and The Carnivore, and pizzas inspired by the Deep South, such as The Mississippian and The Boss Hawg. The restaurant also serves a number of Italian salads and oven-roasted sandwiches as well as spaghetti and meatballs.
But Brannon’s favorite meal, by far, is the homemade Mississippi hot tamales with a side of crawfish soup. And of course, you have to save room for some Slap Yo’ Mama Bread Puddin’ to finish it all off.
Soulshine Pizza is located in Franklin’s Berry Farms neighborhood at 4021 Hughes Crossing, Suite 101.
For more information, visit www.SoulshinePizza.com, and learn more about OneGenAway at www.OneGenAway.com.
