Studio Tenn has announced Dudley and Tyler Berry as honorary chairs of its “One Night Only” annual fundraiser to be held Saturday, April 9, at Liberty Hall in The Factory at Franklin.
At this year’s event, titled “Broadway’s Big Top,” circus performers will mingle with guests during the cocktail hour followed by a show inspired by Big Top musicals. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served as guests celebrate the 2022 season and Studio Tenn’s 13th anniversary, according to a press release.
The Berrys are Franklin residents who have been involved with numerous organizations and causes in the area for more than 30 years. Dudley has served on the Williamson Medical Foundation board and the Mercy Children’s Clinic board of directors, and she has been involved with Battle Ground Academy, Mercy Community Healthcare and the Hard Bargain Association in Franklin.
Tyler graduated from BGA and previously served as the chair of the school’s board of trustees (and served as a member of the board for several years). He has also served in advisory and board roles for the Downtown Franklin Neighborhood Association, Mt. Hope Cemetery and the Land Trust for Tennessee.
Over the years, the Berrys have provided consistent support to Studio Tenn. They said they believe that Studio Tenn has had an extraordinary effect on the artistic scene in Franklin, and the company truly demonstrates the role of theater in the city.
“Studio Tenn has an incredible impact on our community — it is the light guiding the arts,” Dudley Berry said in the release. “The level of talent, creativity and vitality it brings to Franklin is truly unparalleled for a city of our size. It enriches lives, and we are honored to support everything the team and patrons do at Studio Tenn. We are looking forward to a really fun evening.”
B. Riley Wealth Management — where Tyler is senior vice president — will also serve as presenting sponsor of the event.
“Dudley has a long history with the theater, and her passion has been contagious over the years,” he said. “We are constantly amazed with the quality of Studio Tenn’s productions — they are second to none not just locally, but nationally. Throughout the pandemic, we saw so many people step up to support Studio Tenn and other area organizations, and we wanted to help that movement.
“As part of a community we love, we and so many others feel responsible for supporting the organizations that make it special, and Studio Tenn certainly fits that bill,” he continued. “There are also many new faces in our community – people who came from large cities with renowned arts scenes — and this is a wonderful opportunity to introduce them to the gem we have right here in Franklin.”
Lynne McAlister, development chair for Studio Tenn’s board of directors, said that the Berrys’ support and guidance have been instrumental to the company’s success and connection with the community.
“The Berrys are part of the fabric of Franklin, and their support is impactful,” she said. “They are true ambassadors for Studio Tenn, providing both time and resources for our programs and initiatives. Asking them to be honorary chairs is a way of thanking them for their steadfast commitment to Studio Tenn and to Franklin.”
Tickets for One Night Only will be available at studiotenn.com. Studio Tenn is also currently selling tickets for its 2022 season:
- The Aretha Legacy – A Tribute To Aretha Franklin, The Queen Of Soul (Feb. 10-20)
- LOVE LETTERS by A.R. Gurney, featuring Sally Struthers and Conrad John Schuck (Feb. 14-15) and Kathie Lee Gifford and Patrick Cassidy (Feb. 21-22)
- Camelot, based on “The Once and Future King” by T.H. White (May 5-15).
