Fairview Middle School will be closed Friday as 187 of the 560 students and 23 of the 77 faculty and other staff from the school are out due to illness.
Families were notified of the closing from an automated phone call from Williamson County Schools Director of Communications Carol Birdsong.
“Due to inability to staff the building and classrooms because of faculty/staff illness, Fairview Middle School will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 20, and will be using one of the stockpiled inclement weather days,” her message read. “There are 10 days built into the school calendar. This is the first inclement weather day used this school year, leaving nine days for Fairview Middle. Remote learning is not an option this year, because of new [Tennessee Department of Education] guidelines.”
On Tuesday this week, WCS had begun releasing numbers of students and staff who have tested positive for coronavirus, and in that first report Fairview Middle had 29 students and 11 staff out with the virus. It’s not clear if all the current students and staff out are sick with COVID-19.
WCS had just posted to its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that with an increase in the number of positive COVID cases in the schools, the district would begin posting data to its website on Fridays as well as Tuesdays.
