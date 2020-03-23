One Generation Away is partnering with 94-FM The Fish for a 17-hour Hope Happens Here Radiothon Tuesday and Wednesday to raise money to meet the ever-increasing need for food for neighbors in need.
One Generation Away focuses on eliminating hunger through rescuing food from being discarded by local restaurants and grocery stores and then distributing that food to where it is needed — through schools and shelters and into homes by hosting distributions each Saturday throughout Middle Tennessee. For every $1 donated, OneGen can provide $16 worth of retail food.
Right now, OneGen is working on immediate relief in communities for those affected by the tornado and working with school systems and Middle Tennessee communities from the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak where there is food insecurity. These are both dire and immediate needs the nonprofit is meeting along with long term needs that it provides on a continuous basis.
“There is no local organization that I trust more than One Generation Away when it comes to maximizing every dollar given and delivering the help where it is most needed in these trying times” said Kevin Anderson, general manager at 94-FM The Fish.
The upcoming radiothon is in place to help alleviate the additional pressure the past weeks’ demands have placed on the ministry.
Visit the OneGen website for weekly distributions and areas where it will be serving in the coming months and throughout the year. To give to the radiothon, go to www.94fmthefish.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.