One Generation Away is inviting the community to join its efforts to share hope through food at its annual Million Meal Spring Breakfast next week.
According to a press release from the nonprofit, this breakfast is a free event catered by Catering & Events by Suzette that will support Franklin-based OneGenAway in its goal to wipe hunger off the face of America, starting in Middle Tennessee.
“The breakfast is our largest fundraiser of the year, but it also brings awareness to what we do,” Chris Whitney, founder and executive director of OneGenAway, said in the release. “Hopefully, it shows those in our community the ways they are impacting one another.”
OneGenAway rescues high-quality surplus food from grocery stores, restaurants and caterers and distributes it to those experiencing food insecurity, which means they are facing a choice between buying food and paying for another critical need, such as medication or utilities.
“People often come to us very humbly to receive food, but they leave with not only groceries for the week but hope that they’re going to make it through this season,” said Elaine Whitney, co-founder and director of development of OneGenAway. “When a volunteer or donor comes alongside their neighbor and hears their story — that’s what’s life-changing. You receive more than you ever give.”
As a nonprofit that aims to bring hope through food, OneGenAway leaped at the opportunity to welcome author, speaker and self-described “hope dealer” Carlos Whittaker as keynote speaker.
“I love Carlos’ heart for people and what he does to encourage and strengthen people,” Chris Whitney said. “Hope deferred makes the heart sick, so there’s no greater gift that we can give someone than hope.”
In addition to Whittaker, breakfast attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Chris Whitney and from Melissa Thomas, executive director of The Branch of Nashville.
The Million Meal Spring Breakfast will take place from 7-8 a.m. on Friday, April 22, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. To RSVP for the event or to learn more, visit www.OneGenAway.com/spring-breakfast.
