Following two major flooding events last year and recent tornadoes in and around Humphreys County, Franklin-based food distribution nonprofit One Generation Away is kicking off its two-year disaster relief campaign for weather-impacted areas with a distribution in Dickson this week.
On Saturday, OneGenAway will bring truckloads of food, including fresh produce and packaged goods, to Compassion Church (3525 Highway 70 West in Dickson) for distribution. Food will be given to anyone in need, no questions asked, beginning at 9 a.m., and OneGenAway is inviting the Middle Tennessee community to join in helping those in need during this time of recovery.
“These are our neighbors. They’re an hour to an hour and a half away, and this need is going to go on for years,” Chris Whitney, OneGenAway founder and executive director, said in a press release. “I feel like we have a responsibility to make sure we try to walk this journey with them as they recover.”
Volunteers should arrive at the distribution site at 7:30 a.m. to help bag food items, fill shopping carts and load recipients’ cars with groceries. The organization says mobile food pantry events are wonderful volunteer opportunities for the whole family, according to the release. No registration is required for either volunteers or recipients; OneGenAway says to just show up and pitch in.
The distribution is first-come-first-served, so recipients are encouraged to arrive early.
This Saturday is the first of many upcoming distributions OneGenAway will hold for those impacted by the recent weather events. In 2022, OneGenAway will spend one Saturday per month in the Waverly area, and volunteers are invited to help carry out the nonprofit’s mission of serving those in a season of food insecurity.
“We’re in this for the long haul. We really need volunteers to be in it for the long haul too,” Whitney said.
Following the distribution in Dickson this weekend, OneGenAway will bring its mobile food pantry to the Dollar Tree Lot in Waverly at 515 West Main St. every second Saturday of the month. The distributions will start at 9 a.m., and volunteers will begin at 7:30 a.m.
More information about upcoming food distributions in Middle Tennessee can be found at www.OneGenAway.com.
