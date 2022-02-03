Following two major flooding events last year and recent tornadoes in Humphreys County, Franklin-based food distribution nonprofit One Generation Away will kick off its two-year disaster relief campaign for the weather-impacted area on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Beginning next week, OneGenAway will hold a food distribution at the Dollar Tree lot at 515 West Main St. in Waverly every second Saturday of the month for the remainder of the year. Fresh produce and packaged goods will be given to anyone in need, no questions asked, beginning at 9 a.m. at each distribution.
According to a press release from the nonprofit, OneGenAway recognizes the immense weight communities carry when devastated by natural disasters and wants to offer a free carload of food to help relieve some of that burden.
“These are our neighbors. They’re an hour to an hour and a half away, and this need is going to go on for years,” said Chris Whitney, OneGenAway founder and executive director. “I feel like we have a responsibility to make sure we try to walk this journey with them as they recover.”
The distribution is first-come-first-served, so recipients are encouraged to arrive early.
These distribution events are largely powered by volunteers, so OneGenAway invites the Middle Tennessee community to join in serving Waverly during this time of recovery. Mobile food pantry events are wonderful volunteer opportunities for the whole family. No registration is required for either volunteers or recipients — just show up, per the organization.
“We’re in this for the long haul. We really need volunteers to be in it for the long haul too,” Whitney said.
Volunteers should arrive at 7:30 a.m. at each distribution event. Click here to find out more about upcoming mobile food pantries.
