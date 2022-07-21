Law enforcement agencies across Tennessee, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, are taking part in a multi-agency, multi-state initiative to stop speeding.
"Operation Southern Slow Down" began on Monday, July 18, and will run through Sunday, July 24, across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.
The traffic enforcement campaign aims to reduce speeding and aggressive driving and was known in years past as "Operation Southern Shield."
