Three orthopedic practices with a combined 27 clinics across the state have joined forces to create a network of more than 100 physicians.
The merger of Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance, Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics and Mid-Tennessee Bone & Joints Clinic, effective Jan. 1, will make the combined company what is being billed as one of the largest orthopedic networks in the country.
The collaboration will allow the clinics to combine their technological capabilities and clinical data to establish new care delivery options and enhance surgical outcomes for patients.
“The opportunity to partner with TOC and MTBJ allows us to continue our path forward in creating innovative orthopedic care delivery models for the thousands of patients who span across our respective markets,” Will Kurtz, TOA president, said in a press release. “We are excited to learn from one another and create high-quality, cost-effective patient outcomes. Ultimately, we feel this merger will accomplish this and much more for the many years to come.”
Of the combined networks, Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance accounts for 63 physicians, 22 mid-level providers and 473 support staffers across 17 locations in Middle Tennessee; Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics is home to 32 physicians, 22 mid-level providers and 230 support staffers across eight locations in East Tennessee; and Mid-Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic accounts for nine physicians, five mid-level providers and 75 support staffers across two locations in Maury and Marshall counties.
Company leaders said the announcement comes after “months” of planning and negotiations. Orthopedic procedures were largely put on halt during the early months of the pandemic when elective surgeries were banned to conserve health care resources. Some estimates predict the result of that and future bans will be a backlog of millions of surgical cases across the country, which will take months for the health care system to perform.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
