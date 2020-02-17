Brentwood's Otter Creek Church is hosting a two-day conference aimed at equipping people of faith to live courageously alongside their Muslim neighbors.
The event will be presented in partnership with Shoulder to Shoulder Campaign, Preemptive Love Coalition and the Faith and Culture Center where participants will learn to be a part of the change to form a healthy and inclusive community.
According to a news release, the conference will provide up-to-date research, tools, resources, and messaging to equip people of faith to be stronger, strategic, and more effective actors in countering anti-Muslim discrimination in the greater Nashville community and beyond.
The conference will begin with a dinner and opening session on Friday, Feb. 28 from 6 p. to 9 p.m. and will feature training sessions where breakfast and lunch will be provided on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is a $25 registration fee but students can attend for free.
More information about the conference including registering for the event can be found here.
Otter Creek Church is located at 409 Franklin Road in Brentwood.
