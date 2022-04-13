Outlook Williamson is set to return Wednesday, April 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Battle Ground Academy.
BGA will host the annual event at its new Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore, Jr. ’52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship this year. The half-day economic summit — sponsored by Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Cooperation — will include three 45-minute sessions with pundits at the forefront of their respective industries. Presentations will paint an analytical picture of the county’s economy as compared to the Southeastern U.S. and the nation as a whole relative to the latest growth projections and statistical data.
A release from Williamson, Inc. brandishes the expectation of more than 300 attendees and touts Outlook Williamson as an excellent networking opportunity for entrepreneurs while also mentioning the complimentary refreshments to be provided by local vendors.
“Outlook Williamson is a great opportunity for our community to learn about the current and projected state of the Williamson County economy.” said Williamson, Inc. President and CEO Matt Largen. “Attendees will get a chance to hear firsthand from people who are growing companies and creating jobs in Williamson County and people who have recently moved their companies to our community. We are incredibly fortunate to live in a place with a thriving economy, which creates opportunities for our friends, families, and neighbors.”
One noteworthy segment expected at the event is that of a session entitled “Entrepreneurship in Williamson County,” which will feature a panel discussion with the founders of two of the startups currently enrolled in the inaugural fleet of businesses at the Franklin Innovation Center. Bill Anderson, founder of TETRA Hearing, and Claire Crunk, founder of Trace Femcare, Inc. will join students from Williamson County Schools’ Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center plus those of the entrepreneurship program at BGA’s Morris and Moore, Jr. Center.
Another notable session will feature the leaders of organizations that have recently relocated their headquarters to Williamson County as the area has become a bastion of corporate nerve centers. Leaders whose participation the chamber announced include Charles Carroll, president and CEO of Integrated Biometric Technology, LLC.; Tim Culbertson, CFO at Gutterglove and George Hampton, CEO of Currax Pharmaceuticals.
Leaders of companies that have recently taken up local headquarters will take part in a panel discussion moderated by Jessica Averbuch, CEO and owner of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty, and Nathan Zipper, VP of business development and partner relations at Williamson, Inc. The panel will focus on why their respective organizations chose Williamson County as the optimal landing zone.
Williamson, Inc. is now accepting online registration, but attendees can pay at the door while seats last. Individual tickets are $75 for members and $100 for guests.
