An overturned dump truck closed a section of Wilson Pike for several hours on Monday.
No one was injured in the single-vehicle accident that shut down Wilson Pike between Concord Road and Brentmeade Boulevard from around 10:45 a.m. until almost 1 p.m.
According to Brentwood Police Department Assistant Chief Tommy Walsh, the final report including the cause of the accident has not been released.
It’s not clear if any charges will be filed in the crash.
