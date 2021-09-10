A tractor trailer carrying lumber overturned on Concord Road on Friday morning, closing several lanes of traffic and causing some delays in travel.
According to Brentwood Police Assistant Chief Richard Hickey, the single-vehicle crash happened as the truck was turning onto Concord Road from Interstate 65.
No one was injured in the crash that is believed to have happened due to too heavy of a load on the truck for the speed of the truck as it turned onto the roadway.
No citations will be filed in the crash, and BPD expects to have the roadway fully reopened on Friday afternoon. Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area while crews clean up the incident.
