Local businessman David Lee England died July 15 at his home in Franklin at the age of 84.
He was a lifelong resident of Williamson County. England was a member of Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He was the owner and operator of England Construction, specializing in custom cabinetry. He was also a member of the Lions Club and the Nolensville Masonic Lodge.
England is preceded in death by his parents, Paul & Lanie England; and son, Scott England.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Josephine C. England of Franklin; daughter, Laurie (Jay) Chamness of Spring Hill; sister, Betty Joyce Gattis of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Melissa England, Jenny (Isaac) Loren, Mandy (Jimmie) Werlinger, Carrie Harris and Morgan (Phil) Cadle; great-grandchildren, Michael, Bryson, Abigail, Adeline, Ian and Scott.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Larry Guinn will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
