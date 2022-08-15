Fans of the ice cream and frozen yogurt shop that opened in Westhaven more than two years ago now have a second location where they can satisfy their sweet tooth.
Eric and Kate Britt held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the downtown Franklin opening of Sweethaven, their frozen treat shop located in the former building on East Main Street where Baskin Robbins did business for several decades.
The Britts, who moved to Franklin with their three young children in 2019, opened Sweethaven in Westhaven in July 2020. That location has become quite popular with locals, and now the Sweethaven owners are apt to see more tourists along with Franklin residents.
“We are so excited to be here,” Kate Britt said to the crowd of family, friends and Williamson Inc. ambassadors who attended the ribbon cutting. “Main Street is a dream. There is not a more magical place in the world than right here by the [Franklin town] square.
“It kind of fell from heaven and we’re just living in the blessing of all of it.”
Britt pointed out the ice cream at Sweethaven comes from Wisconsin and the frozen yogurt from a farm in Arkansas.
Visit the Sweethaven website to see all the types and flavors of treats as well as information on special events and offers available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.