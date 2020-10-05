The Williamson County Animal Center has added four spay and neuter clinic dates for outdoor cats, at no charge to the pet owner.
Dates are Oct.6, 13, 20 and 27. The clinics are part of the shelter’s efforts to stop pet overpopulation by sterilizing 2,020 cats in 2020. Any cat that goes outside, including a family pet, is eligible for a free spay or neuter, microchip, rabies shot and ear tipping as part of the shelter’s ongoing Community Cat program.
There are an estimated 50,000 community cats in the county, and residents are encouraged to help reduce that number by bringing cats to the free clinics. Traps, if needed, can be rented at the shelter for a $50 refundable deposit.
To make an appointment for one of the clinics, call the shelter at (615)790-5590, ext. 1823. Appointments are required, and space is first-come, first-serve. The free spay/neuter clinics are for Williamson County residents only, and proof of residency is required.
Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook.
