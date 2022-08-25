Nintendo has the Super Mario Bros. The sellout crowd at Ravenwood Thursday night were introduced to the Super Pace Bros.
Junior running back Carter Pace rushed for 122 yards and three scores on 10 carries while brother Colton Pace, a senior, caught a first half touchdown pass to lead Ravenwood to a resounding 56-3 win over Battle Ground Academy.
It was a night the Raptors (1-1) had been working toward all week after coming out of the gates with a disappointing 46-20 loss to Montgomery Bell Academy last Friday.
“We watched film that we knew (running) was what we were going to do and it worked,” Carter said. “It was nice, having a brother on the team and getting to play together is nice.”
Carter said that when he got the ball in his hands, he tried to make the most of the opportunity.
“When you have the opportunity you have to take it,” Carter said. “And I was just taking it tonight.”
Colton said the chance to play with his brother in a high school football game for the first time was “a great experience”.
“It was fun, me and my brother it was our first time playing together,” Colton said. “After a disappointing last week against MBA, getting the first win of the season was a great feeling. We kept rolling because only putting up 20 points last week is a disappointment. We should put up numbers like this with our offense.”
The Raptor defense and special teams had its shining moments too. In fact, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by Caleb Erickson and a 66-yard kickoff return for touchdown by sophomore Ben Hubbard allowed Ravenwood to get out to a 14-3 lead before the offense called its first play from scrimmage.
A interception by Lucas Houston set up the first of three touchdown runs by Carter Pace.
The BGA points came on a 42-yard field goal with 2:42 remaining in the first quarter.
Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson had some key plays for the Raptors including the 17-yard touchdown pass to Colton Pace and a 18-yard touchdown run of his own just before halftime.
In the second half, pace rumbled for a 39-yard touchdown and Owen Arnold scampered in on a 24-yard touchdown run for the Raptors.
