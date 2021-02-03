The Page Patriots (10-7, 6-5) boys basketball team upset the Brentwood Bruins (13-4, 8-3), 73-66, at home on Tuesday night.
“They made more plays than we did,” said Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley. “Brentwood is built on playing good defense, and we have got to improve on our defensive execution.”
“This means it is just another win in our district for us,” said Page head coach Aaron Howard. “All we wanted was a win tonight; it did not matter who it was against.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood held a slight margin of 19-18 with three pointers from seniors John Windley and Griffin Burke to lead in the frame.
The duo of Windley and Burke helped the Bruins hold on to the lead at halftime with long-range shots to take the advantage 36-35.
In the third quarter, both sides matched each other basket for basket as the game was deadlocked at 57.
Page was able to get separation in the fourth quarter with 3-pointers from seniors Andres Casella and Jaime Hernandez, and juniors Ethan Overstreet and Pierce Bruehl. Casella and Hernandez secured the victory from the free throw line late to win 73-66.
“I think we are just well conditioned,” said Coach Howard. “That showed at the end of the night. Our guys did not get tired; they were ready to finish the game. They are a bunch of basketball samurais and refused to lose.”
Paige’s leading scorers were Hernandez with 13 points, Casella with 11 points and Overstreet with 10 points.
“It was a team effort tonight,” said Coach Howard. “Everyone stepped up with Jaime having the team lead. We just pulled together as a team and got it done tonight.”
The Bruins leading scorers were Windley with 27 points and Burke with 21 points.
“They have put countless hours in perfecting their skill,” said Coach Shirley. “They are great leaders.”
Brentwood will face Ravenwood at home on Friday night.
“That is the thing about Williamson County; you have to show up and play well every night,” said Coach Shirley. “I expect us to be the best Brentwood team we can be and play with great emotion as a team.”
Page will take on Spring Hill on the road on Friday night.
“I want to see a carry over from tonight,” said Coach Howard. “I hope we continue playing consistent basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.