The Page High School Patriots went on the road and shut out their rival Fairview, 19-0, and the annual Battle of 840 Friday night.
Senior quarterback Colin Hurd led the way with 200 yards passing and two touchdowns on the evening, 161 of it to Max Collins, to give the Patriots the victory in a satisfying but sloppy shutout.
Head coach Charles Rathbone saw a lot of things he liked, but with a lot of room for improvement for the defending 5A runner-up.
“He left some things on the field, but we will correct that,” Rathbone said referring to Hurd. “We know that we're going to be able to throw the ball. I was very happy with how we ran the ball, he managed the offense pretty well. He read the inside zone pretty well. Overall, I am pretty happy with it, but we got a lot of room to grow.”
The game started slowly; both teams had long drives in the first quarter that reached the red zone but came up short.
Both teams were very sloppy in the first half committing numerous penalties. The Patriots committed nine for 70 yards. Fairview committed five for 35 yards including a holding penalty that negated a fourth-down run for a touchdown late in the second quarter by quarterback Mayes McCoy that came after a Patriots fumble recovered by Layden Grant.
“I don’t know if it was all the hype, or because it was on TV, they were calling it close to the vest,” Rathbone said. “We gotta get better. We gotta get our hands inside. We got a hold our water on the snap count and quit jumping. We have got to clean up some things we’ve got to get focused.”
The game aired on MyTV 30’s “Friday Night Rivals.”
Page finally got on the board with a 60-yard pass from Hurd to Collins, for one of his 10 receptions, with 7:59 left to play in the second quarter. Fairview blocked the extra point and left the score 6-0.
Hurd found Ethan Lisman for a 25-yard reception that he took to the endzone to make the score 13-0 late in the third quarter. His score the set up with two very nice runs. Hurd finished with 54 yards on the ground.
The Patriots put the game away with 9:38 left to play in the fourth quarter on a zone read that running back Ethan Cunningham took 71 yards for the final score.
Freshman Knight Wilson nabbed his first career interception in his first varsity high school game late in the fourth quarter.
Rathbone said he was very happy with how the defense, especially the front seven, played and hopes it gives them something to build on going forward.
“It gives us a foundation to build from,” he said. “It gives us a place to start, and we have to keep climbing that ladder and getting better and better each week. That is the goal, and hopefully, we can make it happen.”
Fairview will travel to Creek Wood High School next week. Page will host 6A cross-town rival Franklin High School next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.