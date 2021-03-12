Turnovers and missed opportunities plagued the Page Lady Patriots (22-8) as they lost a tough contest 57-39 against Maryville (27-6) in the opening round of the Class AAA state tournament Thursday night at MTSU.
“I wish we could have gone one more (game),” said Page head coach Ron Brock. “I told the girls all but one team is going to end their season with a loss. There is only one team that ends with no losses through the tournament. I told them that I was proud of them and to not let this diminish what they had accomplished this year.”
In the first quarter, Page was able to collect jumpers and 3-pointers by junior Lili Wilken, sophomore Sadie Porter and junior Abigail Ward, but trailed to Maryville 16-9 at the end of the frame.
The Lady Patriots stayed close in the second quarter with points in the paint and from long range by Wilken, Ward and junior Mckenzie Cochran. However, Page could not shrink the deficit as it was down at halftime, 29-22.
In the third quarter, Maryville put together an offensive surge with midrange baskets and downtown shots, stretching their lead to 46-29.
Maryville continued their scoring spree in the fourth quarter as Page struggled to stop jumpers and behind the arc shots to seal the victory 57-39.
Maryville's leading scorers were seniors Denae Fritz with 20 points, Aaliyah Vananda with 17 and Gracie Midkiff with 13.
The Lady Patriots point leaders were Mckenzie Cochran with 17 and Lili Wilken with 14. Wilken also had 12 rebounds, achieving a double-double for the night.
“They are going to work their butts off the entire game, fill up stat sheets, and kill it,” said Coach Brock. “You can always rely on them to give everything they got.”
Maryville will continue on to play Blackman High School on Friday night at 8:30 p.m.
With the loss, Page will finish their season, but the Lady Patriots have all of their players returning next year.
“Hopefully we will be better and come back to cause a little more damage next year than we did this year,” said Coach Brock.
