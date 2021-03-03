The Page Lady Patriots (21-7) posted a signature win over the Cane Ridge Lady Ravens (10-1) at home Wednesday night in the Region 6-AAA final, 57-49.
“This is huge,” said Page head coach Ron Brock. “It is a great compliment to our kids, players, coaches, families and all the hard work everyone has put in to make this program what it is today.”
“It really means a lot for us to get to sub-state,” said Cane Ridge head coach Joanne Tribue. “I just want to make sure we compete. We did not have some shots fall. Once again, Page protected their home, and we dug ourselves a hole.”
In the first quarter, Page collected a spark from their dynamic duo of junior guards Lili Wilken and Mckenzie Cochran with jumpers and 3-pointers to take the frame, 14-8.
With points in the paint and from downtown by Wilken and sophomores Mary Claire Pike and Sadie Porter, Page continued to gain momentum to go ahead at halftime, 29-21.
In the third quarter, the Lady Patriots maintained the lead with midrange shots and long-range baskets by Cochran, Wilken and junior Abigail Ward to keep the advantage, 43-35.
Page finished strong in the fourth quarter with behind the arc shots, jumpers and timely free throws from Wilken and Porter to win the game 57-49.
Page’s defense banded together to hold Cane Ridge to 49 points.
“We were able to hold on the whole second quarter with Mckenzie (Cochran) out of the game,” said Coach Brock. “We weathered the storm, and she (Mackenzie) came back in and gave us an emotional lift.”
Cane Ridge’s leading scorer was region all-tournament team winner junior Jada Anthony with 17 points, junior Jasmine Greer with nine, and senior A’niya Young with eight points.
“Jada Anthony always creates and knocked down a couple of 3s,” said Coach Tribue. “A’niya Young got some put-backs, and Jasmine Greer hit big threes tonight.”
Page’s point leaders were Region 6 tournament MVP Wilken with 29, Region 6 tournament honoree Cochran with 12, and all-region team winner Sadie Porter with seven points.
“Lili (Wilken) just had to step up tonight because Mckenzie (Cochran) got into foul trouble in the second quarter,” said Coach Brock.
“She (Porter) did a good job under the basket, which is great for a sophomore to step up and do. Lili and Mckenzie are going to battle every second. They only know one thing, and that is, give everything they’ve got all the time. That is why we have had the success we had (as a team)."
Cane Ridge is still alive in the postseason and will travel to Lebanon on Saturday night for sub-state competition.
“We just want to fight hard, play scrappy and play our ball game,” said Coach Tribue. “We need to be the best team that we can be.”
Page will host Clarksville Northwest in a sub-state game on Saturday night.
