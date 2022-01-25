Lincoln County coach Chad Tipps watched seven or eight game films on Page, trying to get familiar with the Lady Patriots since they’re both in the new District 8-AAA this season.
“Their guards,” said Tipps when asked what makes Page tough to beat.
Guards Lili Wilken and McKenzie Cochran have led the Lady Patriots to a 19-1 start.
Page, which runs a four-guard attack, returns all five starters from last year’s 22-8 team that reached the state tournament for the first time in school history.
Wilken is averaging 13.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
The senior was the District 11-AAA and Region 6-AAA Most Valuable Player last season.
“In probably half the games this year, she’s had double-doubles,” Page coach Ron Brock said. “Like the other night, she had 24 points and 10 rebounds. It just depends on game script how the games are gonna go and who’s going to score and who’s going to get the opportunities.”
Wilken and Cochran have been connecting as teammates on travel teams since the sixth grade.
“Like when one person gets the steal, the other one is running out,” Wilken said. “I can count on her making the big shots and giving me great passes and me to her, so it’s really nice to have someone very similar to myself out there.”
Wilken signed with Trevecca, where she will join her older sister, Faith, who is Page’s career scoring leader with over 2,000 points.
“It’s really cool,” Lili said. “We had so much fun when we were playing together in high school. It’s going to be different and I’m going to have to learn a lot of stuff, but I think it will be really fun.”
Faith is a redshirt junior who has suffered three ACL injuries at Trevecca. The first two injuries were on her right knee and the third on her left recently during a game on a between her legs move with the ball.
“She’s keeping a positive attitude, looking on the bright side somehow and just going to rehab, so I hope she’ll get better,” Lili said.
Cochran leads the Lady Patriots in scoring with a 16.6-point average and she averages 4 steals per game.
“McKenzie is a very special player,” Brock said. “Her shot is just unbelievable. She pushes the ball up the court, she’s our floor general for the most part.”
Cochran and Wilken are both approaching 1,500 career points.
Cochran erupted for a career-high 28 points, including six 3-pointers in the first half, during a 75-44 win over Jo Byrns one month ago.
“I think I had five 3’s in the second quarter, so that was really fun for me,” Cochran said. “My confidence was way up and I was just letting it go and it was falling.”
Returning to the state tournament is a big goal for Page.
“Yes, getting back and hopefully winning it this time,” Cochran said. “It’s a tough road ahead. We’re in a new district, so we’re not familiar with the teams that we’re playing, but it’s fun to compete against new teams we’ve never seen before.”
The Lady Patriots lost to Maryville 57-39 in the Class AAA quarterfinals last year.
Third-year starter Abigail Ward, junior Braley Bushman (12 ppg), 6-foot backup guard MC Pike, post Sadie Porter (8 ppg) and backup posts Brooklin Burrow and Jenna Gicewitz have made important contributions for Page.
“Six of our top seven can score in double figures any night,” Brock said. “We’re averaging about 65.5 points a game, which provides a lot of opportunities for people to score.”
Page relies on layups, 3-pointers and foul shots in its dribble-drive offense.
The Lady Patriots’ only loss, 55-50, came at Lebanon (17-5) in the Thanksgiving Classic and they’ve won 14 straight since then.
Page (4-0) is first in its district, which also includes Tullahoma, Lawrence County, Spring Hill and Marshall County.
“Tougher than I thought it was going to be,” Brock said. “Lawrence County, Tullahoma and Lincoln County are all going to push us.”
Page impressed Tipps during a 67-53 loss to the Lady Patriots last week.
He said their defense creates “a ton” of turnovers.
“Everybody talks about Cochran and Wilken and they’re really, really good, but I guess Bushman has come on in the last year or so,” Tipps said. “(Porter) helps them and she probably is very unsung. Cochran can take you off the dribble, she can create, she can make open 3’s.”
Tipps said Page’s free-flowing style of play is difficult to contain.
“You can’t really predict what they’re going to do,” Tipps said. “Some teams you play are very robotic, but Page is not. You take something way and they’ll just kind of adjust and go the other way and score on you that way.”
Tipps used a softball/baseball analogy, saying Page can hit all the pitches.
“They can pretty much play however they want to play,” Tipps said. “They’ve beaten some very athletic teams and then they’ll beat some teams that like to slow it down and stuff like that. They’re pretty good.”
