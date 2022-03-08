For the first time in program history, the Page Lady Patriots (31-3) basketball team advanced to the state semifinals.
It came with a 52-38 win over Dyer County (24-8) in the 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon at the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.
“This is another feather in our school’s hat,” said Page head coach Ron Brock. “For these girls, it is an amazing accomplishment. We have never had a team from Page win in the state tournament, out of four teams getting here.”
“It is really exciting,” said Page senior Lili Wilken. “It is the first time our school has been here, and we are still very hungry.”
In the first quarter, Page started out strong with an 8-0 run. Later in the frame, the Lady Patriots surged with baskets by Wilken, junior Braley Bushman, senior and Miss Basketball finalist Mackenzie Cochran and junior Mary Claire Pike to grab the early advantage, 22-10.
The Lady Patriots kept their lead in the second quarter with jumpers by Bushman, Wilken and Pike to remain ahead at halftime, 28-18.
In the third quarter, Page continued their offensive clinic, attacking the paint and hitting mid-range jumpers by Bushman, Cochran and Wilken to increase their lead, 36-24.
The Lady Patriots turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, powering their way to the bucket and banking shots from short range to secure the win, 52-38.
Page’s biggest contributors were Bushman with an amazing 23 points, Wilken with 10, Cochran with nine and Pike with eight.
Dyer County’s point leaders were junior Caitlyn Berry with 13 and senior Regan Thompson with 12.
“They attacked the basket,” said Coach Brock. “When outside is not working and people are pressuring, you have to get the ball in the hole.”
“We have so many people on the team that can score and create for themselves,” said Wilken. “If you take one thing away, somebody else is going to get hot. We just feed the hot hand.”
Page’s swarming double teams and traps on defense held Dyer County to 38 points.
“We take pride in our defense and always try to keep people in front of us,” said Wilken. “We have this thing in practice called “paint touch” where we don’t let them get two feet in the paint.”
With the loss, Dyer County’s season comes to a close.
The Lady Patriots advance to the 3A state semifinal on Friday morning at, facing the Jackson South Side Hawks of Jackson, Tenn., at the Murphy Center at 11 a.m.
