The Page Lady Patriots captured a signature district win on the road, 50-36, against the Ravenwood Lady Raptors on Tuesday night.
“It is a great win for our team,” said Page head coach Ron Brock. “They (Ravenwood) are a good team and well coached. They did a good job on their scheme taking us out of a lot of the things we like to do. Having the patience to overcome some things was good for us.”
“We had a rough time, and Page played really well,” said Ravenwood head coach Andrew James. “We struggled offensively and just need to continue to improve on things.”
In the first quarter, Page collected an early lead with a balanced attack of jumpers and 3-pointers from sophomore Braley Bushman and junior Abigail Ward, 8-4.
The Lady Patriots stretched their lead with long range shots and mid range buckets from sophomore Mary Claire Pike, junior Lili Wilken and Ward to go ahead 22-11 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Page continued to stay strong from behind the arc with baskets by junior Mackenzie Cochran, Wilken and Bushman to lead 32-24.
The Lady Patriots gained separation in the fourth quarter with long-range shots and free throws from Pike, Wilken and Cochran to seal the victory 50-36.
Page held Ravenwood’s offense to 36 points the entire game.
“We knew we had to stop their main players and hope the other ones did not get hot,” said Coach Brock. “Doing a job against Grimes and Erickson is what gives you success against Ravenwood. They (Grimes and Erickson) are such great players you have to do stuff out of the ordinary to stop them.”
Lexie Erickson collected her 1,000th career point in the game for the Lady Raptors.
“She means a lot to our team and is a great leader,” said Coach James. “She is who helps us go. I was glad to see her get 1,000 points tonight.”
Reghan Grimes led Ravenwood in points with 19.
“She played well. We were trying to get her the ball, and Page was trying to collapse down on us,” said Coach James. “She really had to earn all the points she got tonight. She played hard and did a good job rebounding as well.”
Pike led all Lady Patriots scorers with 16 points.
“She (Pike) ran the court well and got a lot of transition points, ”said Coach Brock. “She took advantage of what she got tonight.”
Ravenwood will face Spring Hill Saturday on the road.
“We want to see them continually improve,” said Coach James. “We have got to come out with a little more energy than we did tonight.”
Page will face Summit on Friday for their final district game of the regular season.
“We will need to have a lot of patience, because they (Summit) throw a lot of gimmick stuff at you,” said Coach Brock. “More than anything, we have got to play great defense.”
