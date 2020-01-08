Page coach Ron Brock didn’t like the way his team played, but he’ll take it.
Guard Lili Wilken scored 17 points and Abigail Ward added 11, leading the Lady Patriots to a 48-35 win at Ravenwood on Tuesday night.
“We missed a lot of shots,” Brock said. “It wasn’t a good shooting night for us, but part of that was Ravenwood’s defense.”
Page (13-1, 4-1 District 11-AAA) rebounded from its first loss of the season, a 12-point defeat to Brentwood on Friday. The Lady Patriots won their first 12 games.
“I didn’t think we played well,’ Brock said. “Defensively, we didn’t play well. A lot of turnovers, more than we needed. So we’ve still got a lot of cleaning up to do.”
Brock said the Lady Patriots’ defense was trying to make somebody besides Lexi Erickson play point guard for Ravenwood (8-6, 3-3).
“Take away their strengths and make them do something that they’re not used to doing,” Brock said. “Make somebody else play point guard. So, it’s a Bill Belichick moment.”
The New England football coach’s defensive philosophy is to take away the opponent’s best player. Erickson, who scored 18 points in a recent game, was held scoreless.
Page returns four starters from last year’s 29-5 team that made it to the Region 6-AAA semifinals.
The Lady Patriots took an 11-2 lead after the first quarter and held a comfortable advantage the rest of the way.
“I think we were a little slow on offense, but we still kept pushing it in the third quarter and kept coming back,” Wilken said.
Her older sister, Faith, suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the third game of her freshman season at Trevecca in November. She is Page’s career scoring leader with over 2,000 points.
Reghan Grimes, whose brother, Reggie, committed to Oklahoma in football, led Ravenwood with 15 points. Elizabeth Flynn added 12.
“They threw a lot of different types of defenses at us and we just were off offensively tonight as well,” Ravenwood coach Andrew James said. “They boxed-and-oned or diamond-and-oned us, and I knew they were going to play a lot of zone. We had a ton of turnovers.”
Three Lady Raptors from last season’s 17-13 sectional team, including Georgetown signee Jaz Harmon, transferred to Brentwood Academy.
Up Next
Page hosts Spring Hill on Friday.
Ravenwood hosts Brentwood in Battle of the Woods on Friday.
